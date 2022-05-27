Hayatu-Deen to Niger delegates: I’ll generate sustainable economic prosperity, wealth

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention slated for Saturday, 28 May to elect 2023 presidential candidate, an aspirant, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has pledged to generate sustainable economic prosperity and wealth if elected president of Nigeria.

Hayatu- Deen who stated this Thursday in Minna when he visited Niger state to woo the PDP delegates, lamented the state of the nations.

The investment banker and economist said he had garnered all the requisite experience needed to make Nigeria great again.

He said: “Nigeria is blessed, a very rich country with great potential. If Nigerians are left alone without government standing in the way, I have no doubt it would be great.

“With my experience and background, I believe I have the presence of mind, energy and exposure to deliver a Nigeria that works.

“I understand the field of economics in and out. As you deliberate, I urge you to think about your children, grand children, mothers, sisters and brothers. We can generate economic prosperity and wealth for all in a manner that is sustainable”.

In her remarks, Senator Zainab Kure described Hayatu – Deen as highly revered, cherish economists and a banker.

She said: “Some have wondered about your person and the work you have done. You are one of the highly revered economists and a banker that we cherish.

“Listening to you, we can see the passion you have. We are proud to have you. You are passionate about the country. You are not just talking about being president, you have spoken about the issues and asked us to think about the generations yet unborn. Anyone who wants to lead should help us think about the things you have asked us to consider.

“We are grappling with insecurity – we can’t go anywhere or travel where we want anymore, even within our state. We have gathered to give you the respect you have given us and our leaders. We have watched you come in and out and listen to our leaders. We will deliberate and decide. So many points you have brought up are being spoken about in UN meetings and internationally. On behalf of the delegates in Niger state, we wish you journey mercies as you go north, south, east, west of Nigeria,” Senator Zainab Kure added.

