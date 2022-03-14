HB Academy pip New Dawn to emerge FCT League winners

Hype Buzz (HB) Academy of Bwari were crowned 2021/22 FCT FA League winners after defeating New Dawn 10-9 on penalties after a 2-2 regulation time in a pulsating final at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja on Sunday evening.

For the victory HB boys were rewarded with the sum of N250,000 leaving the first runner up with the sum of N100,000 donated by the FA Chairman Mohammed Muoktar.

It was indeed a final to behold as Abuja residents turn out in their hundreds to watch the highly explosive final and entertaining match.

The occasion attracted former National Team coach and ex-NFF Secretary General, Fanny Amun. The FCT Sports Director, Luka Istifanus represented by Dr Charles Agadu, as well as other important personalities were also in attendance.

After so much efforts from both sides that earned them two goals apiece in the regulation time, the referee called for penalty shootouts to determine the eventual champions.

Though both sides lost one penalty each in their five kicks before New Dawn player lost another to give way for HB Academy winning the final 10-9.

Elated coach of the winning side, Ojumhabare Isaac said, “we won through hard work, discipline, consistency. We thank God for emerging champions because we deserve it. In the first round, we played three matches without conceding a goal, then to the second round, Super Six and now in the final.”

To emerge champions, HB Academy played a total of 13 matches.