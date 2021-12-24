Heal broken wounds, Mark tasks govt @ Christmas

A former President of the Senate, David Mark, has called on the federal government to heal wounds of broken bonds among Nigerians in the spirit of Christmas “which symbolises love for all humanity.”

Mark, in goodwill message in Abuja Friday, expressed concerns over the “unabating spate of violent crimes and insecurity across Nigeria which requires a review of strategies by security agencies to reverse the situation.”

He lamented that Nigerians have been exposed to more than enough ridicule on account of the insecurity challenges, saying “governments and security agents should do more to restore hope and trust in the land.”

“There is no need to pretend or shy away anymore. It should be stated categorically that the tragedy that has befallen Nigeria in terms of insecurity is beyond ordinary,” he said.

He urged the government and the citizens alike to “use this period of Yuletide to seek divine intervention, reconcile and restore hope to the beleaguered people in order to heal the wounds of a broken bond across the nation.”

“Nothing can be more depressing and frustrating than a people without hope or future. Our people cannot feel safe in their homes, places of work, worship centres or on the roads. No responsible society should allow this to continue.”

Mark also called on religious leaders to preach the message of peace, tolerance and harmonious relationship just as he reminded that “Nigeria remains the only home and country we can call our own.”

“The Yuletide season calls for forgiveness, reconciliation and unity of purpose to make Nigeria a safer and better place for all. I wish Nigerians a merry Christmas and prosperous new year.”