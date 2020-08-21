Health advocate Runcie Chidebe, bags IGCS award

The International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS), a professional society focused on enhancing the care of women with gynecologic cancer worldwide has awarded the Executive Director of Project PINK BLUE, Runcie C.W. Chidebe as the 2020 Distinguished Advocacy Award.

The Executive Director of PPB will, however receive the 2020 Distinguished Advocacy Award at the opening ceremony on September 10, 2020 at the upcoming xDigital Annual Global meeting of the society.

Chidebe is recognised for his outstanding cancer control advocacy throughout Nigeria and in global forums, including founding Project PINK BLUE- an organization focused on cancer advocacy, oncology training and research as well as influencing the establishment of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, developing numerous programmes to serve most needy, and changing cancer awareness and care through Nigeria.

Chidebe is 34years old and have been on the frontline of cancer control and advocacy in Nigeria, Africa and globally.

He is a member of Nigeria’s ministerial committee on National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP 2018-2022) and known for his consistent engagement with Nigerian government on cancer care and health issue. He has been working with hundreds of women diagnosed of cancer in Nigeria.

In 2017, he founded the first breast cancer support group in Abuja which has grown into a national network- connecting cancer patients across the country amongst others.

Chidebe is the only Nigeria recognized among the seven scientists and advocates honoured by the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS) globally.

Others are Monica Bacon (Canada), Dr Nicoletta Colombo (Italy)- Lifetime achievement Awardees; Dr Rahel Ghebre (USA) Excellence in Teaching awardee; Dr Nathalie Dauphin McKenzie (USA/Haiti) Distinguished advocacy awardee; Dr Gloria Salvo and Dr David Cibula will receive the journal awards.

