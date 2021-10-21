Health care: PHC-TWG holds maiden meeting in Yobe

The Yobe State Primary Health Care Technical Working Group (PHC TWG) has Thursday held its maiden meeting aimed at improving primary health care delivery in the state.

In a statement signed by the Yobe state director information services who doubles as the chairman social mobilization and community engagements sub working group, Hajiya Husna Ibrahim, indicates that the meeting held at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) in new Brabra housing estate Damaturu had in attendance over 50 members of the working group drawn from medical field, relevant MDAs and partners.

The Meeting was chaired by the executive-secretary, Yobe State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr Babagana Kundi Machina discussed various terms of reference for the TWG and the sub working group.

On his part, Director immunisation and disease control Dr Umar chiroma also looked at the funding of the program, highlighting areas of urgent need and next actions.

“A review of the PHC workplan was made and adopted while sub group chairman and secretaries are urged to resume the various responsibilities by convening meeting and digesting their TORs” the statement said.