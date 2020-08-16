Health care: Yahaya releases N161m for CHIPS sustainability

Gombe

Determined to ensure the sustainability of Community Health Influencers Promoters and Services (CHIPS) in Gombe state, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has released N161 million to cover for the funding gap due to the expiration of the donor-funded programme last year.

This was contained in a press release signed and made available to nmewsmen by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samaila Uba Misilli.

“The governor has equally taken over the payment of the monthly stipends of 1, 200 CHIPS agents scattered across 57 wards of the state.

“Initially funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation through the Society for Family Health, the programme addresses challenges of the health care system and improves coverage and equity in the provision of primary health care services especially to women and children.

“The 1, 200 CHIPS agents have been engaged in counseling of pregnant women and referring them as well as their children to Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs).

Mr. Misilli said the executive secretary, Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency (GSPHCDA), Dr Abdulrahman Shuaibu, along with side directors in the agency recently participated in the distribution of free commodities to the 1, 200 CHIPS agents in the state to be given to pregnant women.