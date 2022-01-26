Health union cautions NMA, FMH against suppressive action over Cadre status

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) Tuesday cautioned the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) against conniving with the Federal Ministry of Health to jeopardise full implementation of the circular on pharmacist consultants cadre.

The Union had in a Circular Reference Number: HCSF/CSO/HRM/T3 issued on 13th September, 2020, conveyed the approval of the NCE on its pharmacists consultant cadre.

In a statement issued in Abuja by NUAHP General Secretary, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, and dated 21st January 2022, the Union frowned at the refusal of some Chief Executive Officers of Federal Health Institutions to comply with the implementation of the circular on pharmacists consultant cadre.

The statement partly reads; “The Union representing the interest of Pharmacists and other health professionals is deeply concerned about the refusal of some Chief Executive Officers of Federal Health Institutions to comply with the implementation of the Circular on Pharmacists Consultant Cadre.

“Most worrisome also is the latest attempt by the Federal Ministry of Health to sponsor a memo to the next meeting of the National Council on Establishment seeking clarification on the implementation of the Pharmacists Consultant Cadre.

“NUAHP views this action as a further attestation to obviously perceived prejudices from the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) using the Federal Ministry of Health to drive draconian and suppressive action. This move is targeted to oppress and suppress the growth and skills of other healthcare professionals.

“This unfortunate development is already heating up the health sector which in recent times has witnessed relatively calm industrial relations atmosphere due to President Mohammadu Buhari’s favourable disposition to the welfare of health workers, most especially the approval of new hazard allowance and payment of withheld salaries including the ongoing process to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

“This present atmosphere should not be jeopardized by self-seeking individuals whom in pursuance of their parochial interest continue to act in manners alien to international best practices.”

The Union has therefore urged the National Council on Establishment to in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice intervene to ensure an immediate and full implementation of the status.