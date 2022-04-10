Health Union holds NEC, tasks FG on hazard allowance, others

The Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has restated it’s age long demand for the payment of hazard allowance and need for the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to look into it’s various demands as contained in its communique.

Signed by Comrade Obinna Ogbonna and Comrade Martin Egbanubi, the Union President and General Secretary respectively, the Union noted with dismay authorities’ refusal to pay the new hazard allowance for health workers in federal health institutions despite approval by the federal government.

Consequent upon this, the Union has therefore, decried a situation where most of the Union members and other health workers were increasingly becoming victims of health hazards on daily basis.

NEC further expressed disappointments that despite the fact that an effective date of December 1, 2021 was announced in respect of payment commencement, health workers were still receiving a paltry sum of N5, 000 as hazard allowance.

While praising the federal government for taking some drastic steps in arresting some ugly situation in the past, the NEC nevertheless further charged the authorities concern to brace up and do the needful, noting that the move would help curtail occupational mobility in search of greener pastures and brain drain plaguing the sector.

Among other demands, the union equally frowned at poor welfare of health workers, state of health infrastructure, management of public health institutions, discriminatory practices in the sector and other salient issues bordering on accessibility, affordability and quality of healthcare service delivery in Nigeria.

The first Quarter 2022 National Executive Council meeting held in Umuahia is with the theme: sub theme; Health Care Financing in a Constrained Economy and Health Insuranc: A Panacea to Universal Health Coverage.

At the opening ceremony which had by Prof. Azubike Onyebuchi and Dr. Ubani Ukoma as guest lecturers, an Award of Excellence on Healthcare Humanitarian Support was bestowed on the first Lady Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu for her efforts towards elimination of Sickle Cell Disease in Abia State.

The chief host, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, the Governor of Abia state, declared open the event which had other health actors and stakeholders in attendance.

In his opening remarks at the occassion, NUAHP President Comrade (Dr.) Obinna Ogbonna lauded the tenacity and commitment of the members of the Union towards strengthening healthcare service delivery in the country in spite of the economic challenges and other varied welfare plaguing the public health sector.

He then, charged members on need to effectively discharging their responsibilities, assuring that the leadership of the Union will continue to step up its engagement with relevant employers in the public health sector to ensure basic welfare needs and outstanding demands of health workers were met.

Some of the demands as contained in the communique are; Bill to amend University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstruction of Boards etc) Act Cap U15 LFN, 2004:, Medical and Dental Council (MDCN) Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2020: CONHESS Adjustment:,

Others are ; Brain Drain in Health Sector: 10 months and 26 months salary arrears owed health workers by Abia State government in Abia State Hospital Management Board and Abia State University Teaching Hospital respectively. Pharmacists Consultant Cadre among other demands.