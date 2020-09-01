Health workers issue fresh 15-day strike notice

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have issued a fresh 15-day ultimatum, calling on the Federal Ministry of Health to address the contentious issues or face a total lockdown of the country’s health sector.

Comprised of 6 registered trade unions in the sector; the unions in a letter dated August 26th, 2020, addressed to the health minister, Dr Osagie Emmanuel Ohanire and copied to Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha strongly expressed displeasure at what they termed “nonchalant and lackadaisical attitude of the federal government to the plight of our members,” as the reason they would stop at nothing to put the entire health sector if government again failed to attend to their concerns.

The letter was jointly signed by JOHESU Chairman Comrade Josiah Biobelemoye, President National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) Comrade A. A Adeniji among others.

The letter read in part said: “You will also recall sir, that at the meeting of JOHESU and your good self with the Minister of State for Health, Permanent Secretary and other top functionaries of your Ministry held on Wednesday, 1“ July 2020, Your Ministry agreed that a mistake was made by government m the implementation of COViD-l9 Special inducement and Hazard allowance and Consequently promised that the shortfall in the payment of 50% Basic of Consolidated to all those Health Workers was a mistake on the part of Government and that the shortfall shall be paid accordingly.

“Up till the time of this letter, the shortfall has not been paid. To make matters worse, when the payment for June 2020 was made, the Government decided to again pay 10% of Consolidated Basic to our members.”