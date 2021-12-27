Health workers to Buhari: Inject CONHESS into 2022 budget or expect showdown

Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) has said they would not guarantee industrial peace in the sector if Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) was not adjusted in the 2022 budget before passage.

The health workers said any attempt to do otherwise would be met with stiff resistance.

National chairman of JOHESU, Biobelemoye Josiah, who spoke on Kakaaki, a breakfast programme on African Independent Television on Monday, said the unions would not guarantee industrial harmony in the health sector if the president fails to include the adjusted salary structure.

“We are expecting that Mr President will do us well because as a union we have yielded to his request that we should keep the health sector strike free for the period. We have done our part, we expect that no matter the games that the Federal Ministry of Health is playing by trying to deny us our own right, the president has the power to direct that the committee’s job should be included in the budget before he signs it.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians to plead on our behalf because we have been very patient, we have been very patriotic and we will not want a situation where all the effort we have put to ensure that there is peace in the health sector to waste because if it is not put into the budget, next year – a few days from now, which when we go into next year, certainly, the health sector will not be as peaceful as we have tried to keep it.

“If they don’t put the adjusted CONHESS into the budget then they should be ready for us,” the JOHESU chairman said.

Josiah said the unions are aware that there is a provision of N80 billion set aside to take care of the salary adjustment for health workers.

He said it would be wrong for the Federal Ministry of Health to “divert” the funds for other purposes.

“At the peak of our agitation the office of the chief of staff to the president also intervened. We are aware that there was a provision of N80 billion made to take care of adjustment of salaries. It is our strong belief that even if they have not specifically stated that this amount is for CONHESS adjustment, I think there is a provision made already.

“Our money from what the committee has worked out is not beyond that N80 billion so for the president who appealed to us and who we have also listened to, we have kept our deal; we have kept our gunpowder dry. We have not shot anyone so the president should do us that favour by giving us that level of love that we have shown.

“We believe that there is provision already imputed in the budget but the federal ministry of health in its well – celebrated bias would want to say the money is not meant for us so that they can favour those who they want to favour,” he said.

On the adjustments made to the hazard allowance, Josiah said the unions have accepted the explanation offered by the federal government.

Speaking on the hazard allowance, he said: “As for the approval of the hazard allowance it is not where we wanted to be but as far as we are concerned government pleaded that that is what they can afford for now. Inasmuch as we would have loved it to be higher than what we asked for we have decided to give peace a chance and see how it is implemented.

“Government has issued a circular and we will abide by it for now but where the government listens to any agitation and increases by one kobo, that must be given to us too. Where government wish to take our high level of understanding for granted, we will certainly them it is not weakness.”