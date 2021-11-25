Healthcare: Buni approves recruitment of 27 Pharmacists in Yobe

November 25, 2021 Bode Olagoke News 0




Yobe state Governor Mai Buni

Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has approved the recruitment of 27 pharmacists to boost manpower in healthcare delivery in the state.


Governor Buni gave the following request by the State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency.


In a statement released Thursday, by the director general media to the governor, Mamman Mohammed, said the recruitment of the pharmacists is meant to have the required skilled manpower for effective services and additional improvement in healthcare delivery in the state.


According to the approval, government would employ 23 graduates of pharmacy and four Pharmacy Technicians, to improve the manpower requirement of the Agency.


The Governor also approved  the placement of the 23 pharmacy graduates on CONHESS Salary scale 9/2 while the technicians are to be placed on CONHESS scale 7/2.


The recruitment is in tandem with the Governor Buni administration’s drive to make healthcare delivery accessible and affordable to the citizenry.

No tags for this post.