Healthcare upgrade and Adamu’s giant strides in FMC, Keffi

A first time visitor to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Keffi, Nasarawa state will no doubt be greeted with sophistication and beauty, befitting of a world class medical facility.

FMC surely has become a first class medical hub of Nigeria, a sight not common with government owned health care facilities.

It is heartwarming to note that this is a recent achievement by the FMC under the leadership of Dr. Yahaya Baba Adamu, the chief medical director.

On assuming office on May 7, 2018, Adamu hit the ground running with the sole aim of transforming the FMC Keffi and moulding it towards globally accepted standards, a feat he attained in less than four years.

Adamu possesses all the qualities and professionalism expected of an astute manager in the management of any health institution or centre.

His managerial qualities include resilience, integrity, openness and the ability to communicate effectively with persons from all devides.

The FMC Keffi boss has worked tirelessly in ensuring the procurement of modern equipment for efficient service delivery to the public.

In the last four years, the Nasarawa Toto born medical doctor has achieved the following: Completion of a new laboratory extension complex (from foundation Level); ward extension (from foundation Level); and Dialysis Unit (from foundation Level) equipped with ultramodern dialysis machine and

water treatment plan.

Others are: VIP Ward (from foundation Level) equipped with ultramodern automatic beds; creation and equipping new Burns unit between accident and emergency; upgrading of facility in A&E with provision of multi parameter patient monitor, pulse oximeter; upgrading of a four-bed ICU facility with pipped oxygen.

There are also: conversion of old isolation ward to ultramodern 10-bed ICU with ultramodern equipment (e.g. most recent oxygen concentrator, defibrillator, ventilators etc.); upgrading of Main Theater and O&G theatre; upgrading of A and E theater; piping of oxygen to SCBU, O & G theater, A and E theater; construction of new ICU (former Isolation Unit now at 90 per cent completion); Dental Laboratory Extension; construction of offices and public toilets; construction of Family Dentistry Unit; construction of side Labs in GOPD and cashier cubicles; expansion of O and G theater.

Also included are: construction of five industrial boreholes; construction of multi-specialist clinic (90 per cent completion; construction of isolation and treatment centre (through NCDC Intervention); expansion of theater pharmacy; povision of GOPD pharmacy call room and expansion of pharmacy compounding call

room; construction of a new building to accommodate the Budget, Planning and Statistics office; creation of Trauma unit in A&E. Modernisation of the board room, equipped with ultramodern public address

system; and the provision of new medical equipment, among others.

The story of FMC Keffi and its

breakthroughs in surgeries and other medical feats has remained a great topic of discussion especially in a country where the health care system appears to be nose diving.

Under Adamu’s leadership, the hospital was able to successfully separate con-joined twins and achieved the surgical placement of permanent trans venous dual chamber pace maker device, as well performed a complex knee replacement surgery.

The hospital also introduced clinical services such as; cardiothoracic surgery, pediatric surgery, minimal access surgery, and haemodialysis services.

The management of the hospital is not oblivious of the importance of personnel training and development and so embarked on; training programme in radiology (accredited by West African College of Surgeons), training in Family Dentistry (accredited by National Post Graduate Medical

College of Nigeria, training programme in orthopaedic medicine.

Others are: training programme in pathology

and anesthesia and the sponsorship of more than 100 members of staff to undergo several training programmes that will

have impact on service delivery (such as medical physics, BSc nursing,

epidemiology, ENT, psychiatry nursing, anaesthesia); internship training programmes in radiography, physiotherapy and nursing; employment of two consultants in dentistry.

And for the first time, the centre now has three licensed radiation safety officers and a

Medical physicists and a neuro-surgeon.

It is worthy of note that FMC Keffi, under Adamu, also seeks to empower and partner with other health care providers in Nasarawa state through the; initiation of health services coverage in Wamba, and Doma towns, collaboration with the Institute of Public Analysts for the purpose of

establishing advanced science research laboratory, collaboration with the T.Y. Danjuma Foundation for the conduct of free cleft and

facial deformity surgery. The list is endless.

Adamu, an unassuming medical guru, was able to achieve all these in so little a time because of his doggedness, penchant for service to humanity and perfection.

It is worthy of note that Adamu is a man that carries people along and so he is not alone in recording these milestones.

However, this would not have been possible without the support and cooperation of the hardworking staff of the center and the top management.

One of the top management staff supporting the CMD is Dr Samson Adegoke, Head, Fnance and Accounts.

Adegoke is a technocrat and quite prudent in the management of scarce resources in the centre.

In 2020 when the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, visited the hospital to commission the Infectious Disease Center, it was commendation galore for the management for great feats within limited resources.

In 2021, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, during a working visit to the centre to ascertain the utilisation of COVID-19 intervention funds by health institutions, also commended the hospital for the judicious utilisation of the fund disbursed to them by the ministry of budget.

From the foregoing, there is no doubt that the management of Federal Medical Center, Keffi, has demonstrated the capacity to deliver on its mandate and should be encouraged to do more.

