Healthy living: FCT community solicits intervention as Realtor empowers residents



As part of its corporate social responsibility, a real estate firm in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Big Homes, over the weekend, held an outreach programme for residents of Mabuchi village; in order to promote good hygiene and healthy living.



During the outreach, tagged “street smile,” over 50 youths and women were empowered with items such as wrappers, toiletries, sanitary towels, masa pans, frying pans and a sewing machine, while scholarships were awarded two winners of the dance competition organised by the crew.

Addressing journalists at the event, managing director of Big Homes, Topsy Essien, stated that it is necessary to reach out to every member of the community; in order to educate them on how to care for their health and environment.



He said that Big Homes is not only concerned about erecting buildings, but also about promoting green and healthy living, adding that the long-term plan of the organisation for the community is to provide a borehole, “which will enable them have access to clean water.”

“Since Mabushi houses most of our projects, we plan on reaching out every quarter of the year with different themes aimed at addressing societal issues,” he said.



Also speaking, the Asu Akuyi Aminu of Mabushi appreciated Big Homes for the empowerment, but expressed concern over the unhygienic method of refuse disposal in the community, saying that “it is a major challenge and threat to the environment and the people.” “Our highest challenge now is evacuation of refuse. We have two point of refuse collection, but disposal has been a problem. It was only 2 weeks ago that the Abuja Environmental Protection Board came to evacuate part of it, but if you go around there, you will see a heap of refuse left in the area, which is capable of causing an epidemic like cholera outbreak. We are scared of the outbreak of disease in our community. We need help now,” he said.

