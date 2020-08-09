Heartland set for NPFL 20/21 season – Nlemigbo

Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Sports, Hon Ikenna Nlemigbo, says Heartland FC of Owerri are battle ready for the 2020/2021 Premier League Season.

He said, after the verification of players and staff of the team to know those who were really working for the team and those who were not, in line with Governor Hope Uzodinma’s policy of doing away with ghost workers, the stage was set for the new season as they would soon be paid their salaries and their physical fitness worked upon.

On whether the team would go back to their traditional home ground, Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri for their league matches, Nlemigbo said that the stadium was still being worked on, with some equipment waiting to be installed.

Also speaking on the unpaid salaries of former players of the team which earned them the League Management Committee(LMC) saction, the Special Adviser who complained about the “overstaffed” state of Heartland camp, disclosed that the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Patrick Ekeji who is an experienced hand in sports management, would advise them on how to negotiate with the players in order to come out from the issue unscatted.

Dare hailed over move to reposition long distance running

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has been hailed over his determined move to resuscitate long distance running in Nigeria after years of neglect.

Professor Ezra Gunnen, a former national steeplechase record holder and World Athletics certified lecturer says the Sports Minister has shown uncommon political will to see that long distance runners in Nigeria get the required training, exposure and opportunity to compete locally and internationally.

‘Before now, middle and long distance development has never been a focus of any administration since the time of (Group Commander Anthony) Ikhazobor,’ and believes developing long distance programmes will provide outlets that will redirect the energy of youths into positive ventures of self development and a source of pride to the nation, region and community.

”Failure to develop the potentials in youths is causing them to depend on government for everything and when it’s not forthcoming, they join all sorts of groups,’said Gunnen who is delighted the Sports Minister is going in the right direction with the project.

The committee has identified two training areas in Jos,Plateau state and Mambila in Taraba state to develop facilities for altitude training and Professor Gunnen heads the technical committee for the project.