Heath care: USAID presents 2019 work plan to FCT

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded project, Health Policy Plus (HP+), has presented a workplan to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Primary Health Care Board (PHCDA) in a bid to help the agency access the 2019 Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Speaking during a working visit to FCT health care board, the HP+ FCT Team Lead, Peter Oshaji who represented the project’s Country Director, Onoriode Ezire, said the workplan was jointly developed by the FCT PHCB and HP+.

He said the workplan clearly sets out activities that would be carried out in 2019 “that will act as a roadmap in addressing the identified gaps in the FCT health systems to make access to basic health care a reality for majority of the citizens in FCT communities.”

A recent scored card report by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) revealed that the FCT scored 33% on assessments that looked at key elements such as integration of all PHC services delivered under one authority, a single management body with decentralised authority, enabling legislation and regulation amongst others.

“The role of HP+ is to serve as a catalyst in supporting the FCT PHCB to achieve its mandate by working with both stakeholders providing health care services and the communities they serve, who expect to be provided with quality care,” Oshaji said.

He said that the HP+ is also supporting the FCT PHCB with gap-based capacity building in the coming year that would help in strengthening health systems in the FCT to support the provision of basic health care to citizens.

“In addition, HP+ is supporting the FCT with the desired legal framework that will provide backing to the PHCB through a bill that has already passed through first reading at the National Assembly. At the moment, series of advocacies are ongoing to ensure it goes for second reading,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the FCT PHCB, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo, said the workplan would provide opportunity to address identified gaps and bring about the desired improvements that would help the FCT deliver quality basic health care services to its communities.‎

Sent from my BlackBerry 10 smartphone.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.