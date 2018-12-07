Heavy grip lock around Ikeja as another petrol tanker explodes in Lagos

A Forte Oil filling station located very close to the local airport in Lagos State is currently on fire after a petrol tanker has exploded while reportedly discharging petrol content.

Blueprint learnt that the explosion which occurred when the tanker was discharging its contents has resulted in a massive blaze at the facility.

Already, officials of the fire services have moved in to contain the inferno.

However, it is yet to be ascertained if there are casualties as a result of the incident.

The airport itself, just across the road, has not been affected by the fire.

The incident has caused a gridlock in the Ikeja axis of the state.