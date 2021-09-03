Heavy security at Osun APC secretariat causes panic, commotion

Motorists in Osogbo, Osun state, Friday morning, lamented hardship faced following the closure of major road in front of the secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state capital.

While some vehicles were diverted to one way leading to gridlocks as early as 8am, vehicles were prevented from entering a bank very close to the party secretariat.

When our correspondent visited the secretariat, presence of heavy security was observed in front of APC secretariat.

All streets leading to the main road were also manned by operatives of the Department of the State Services (DSS), soldiers, Police Anti-bomb Squad, mobile policemen, even as an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) was stationed opposite the secretariat.

When the contacted, Osun APC spokesperson, Barr Kunle Oyatomi, said he was not aware of any road closure.

“When you say they blocked the road may be there was a breakdown of anything somewhere there. Our office is open to the road and inside our premises we have enough space to park cars.

On whether there is any activity at the party secretariat, Oyatomi said, “there will be activity but later in the day.”