Heavyweight bout: Divergent views as Joshua confronts Usyk in London

Anthony Joshua puts his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight belts on the line against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Joshua, 31, needs to win to keep alive the prospect of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion but faces a tough challenge against Ukrainian Usyk, who has previously held all the belts at cruiserweight.

A crowd of 67,000 is expected and the fight will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 BST, while the BBC Sport website will have a live text commentary page from 20:00 BST with all the build-up.

We have asked big names from the world of boxing and one from football for their opinion on the big fight:

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury,who may face the winner next: “I’d much prefer to beat Joshua up, it’s a bigger fight and people want to see it more. He’s got a tough fight, you know?

“Usyk is no mug. People say to me, ‘He’s too small’ and this and that but the guy is bigger than Muhammad Ali, he’s bigger than Mike Tyson and he’s bigger than Holyfield. He’s definitely a good fighter. If he [Usyk] does [win] then he will cost us a few quid.”