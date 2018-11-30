Heavyweight bout: Fury weighs-in ahead Wilder clash in Los Angeles

Tyson Fury emerged through the sun roof pointing to the sky as the undefeated English fighter arrived in style ahead of the weigh-in for his heavyweight bout with Deontay Wilder.

The 30-year-old is facing the biggest fight of his professional career since he became the heavyweight champion of the world by beating Wladimir Klitschko in Germany in 2015.

There was some talk in Los Angeles that the weight-in may not go ahead as planned after Fury and Wilder came to blows at the final press conference when their verbal jibes sparked a scuffle during the head-to-head.

Fury looked calm and relaxed in the LA sunshine as he unleashed a huge roar to the crowd on arrival at the weigh-in.

Wilder is defending his WBC heavyweight title against Fury who is making his third appearance following a two-and-a-half year absence from the ring.

Both men are undefeated in their professional careers. Alabama fighter Wilder holds an unbeaten record of 40-0, with 39 of those wins coming by knockout, while Fury is 27-0, with 19 wins coming by stoppage.

Boxing fans remain split on who they think will come out on top with the two fighter’s styles a fascinating contrast with Wilder insistent he will continue his knockout streak in the Staples Center.