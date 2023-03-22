Heavyweight unification fight with Fury is off- Usyk promoter

A heavyweight unification title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is off after talks broke down, the Ukrainian’s promoter said on Wednesday.



Alexander Krassyuk confirmed the failure to Sky Sports television.



The WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion will now seek to defend his belts against Britain’s Daniel Dubois, the mandatory WBA challenger.



Usyk and Fury agreed late last year to fight for the undisputed title after Britain’s Fury retained his WBC title against Derek Chisora.



“No matter how much Usyk compromised, he was pushed for more,” ESPN quoted Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas as saying.

There was no immediate comment from Fury’s camp.



The two sides had already reportedly agreed a 70-30 split in favour of Fury but other terms had yet to be decided

Meanwhile, Naoya Inoue’s world super-bantamweight title fight against American WBC and WBO champion Stephen Fulton has been postponed after the Japanese boxer nicknamed “Monster” hurt his hand in training, he said on Wednesday.



The unbeaten Inoue became the first undisputed world bantamweight champion in half a century in December and was set to make his super-bantamweight debut against Fulton in Yokohama on May 7.



But Inoue’s Ohashi Gym said the fight would now be moved to July.



Inoue apologised to Fulton’s team for the “great trouble” his injury had caused.

“We have concluded that it would be extremely difficult for me to get into shape to enter the ring the way things are,” said the 29-year-old, who has a 24-0 record with 21 knock-outs.



“It pains me to say it but this is the conclusion we have come to.”

