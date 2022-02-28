Heifer International moves to help farmers against bad harvests

Heifer International, a nonprofit organisation in its plight to end global hunger and poverty, has introduced the Area Yield Index Insurance (AYII) to Nigerian rice farmers as a solution to mitigate climate change-induced losses and restore investors’ confidence in rice farming.

AYII is used globally to ensure farmers get full returns if insured farmland does not produce the projected quantity of crops. It guarantees that farmers do not suffer loss, ensuring the sustainability of their agribusinesses and incomes.

The scheme is being implemented in Nigeria by Heifer International in collaboration with three other organisations; PULA, OLAM and Leadway Assurance Limited, to cover the hazard shared by most farmers in the country.

Country Director of Heifer Nigeria, Rufus Idris said “Constant exposure to unreliable weather conditions, new pests and diseases, cripple farmers’ businesses and discouraged agribusiness financiers and investors.”

“Area Yield Index Insurance provides rice farmers in Nigeria with an affordable way to mitigate the impacts of climate change on their businesses.”