Heinrich Boll Stiftung launches Pesticide Atlas, Nigeria’s largest importers in Africa

In other to reduce the use of pesticide in Nigeria’s agriculture sector, Director, Heinrich Boll Stiftung, Jochen luckschelter, has launched the Pesticide Atlas Nigeria.

She made the launch on Monday in Abuja, adding that by 2023, the total value of all pesticide used is expected to reach nearly N130.7 billion.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Nigeria is one of the largest importers of pesticide in Africa by volume, spending approximately N384 million in 2018

“Survey have shown that up to 80% of the most frequently used pesticides by small-scale farmers in Nigeria are Highly Hazardous Pesticide (HHPs).

“Pesticide are classified as highly hazardous if they cause serious or irreversible damage to health or the environment, they can cause cancer or genetic defects, impair fertility or harm unborn children,” she stressed.

luckschelter said women farmers are more vulnerable, especially to pesticide that are hormonally active or known to disrupt the endocrine system.

“About 385 million cases of pesticide poisoning occur worldwide every year and more than half of all the pesticide products registered in Nigeria have been withdrawn from the European market because they are heavily restricted due to high toxicity.

luckschelter stated That the fact that the German government has committed itself to create laws that will prohibit the export of pesticide banned in the EU due to their harmful effects is a welcome development. Aside from stopping the import of these toxic substances, Nigeria should chart a deliberate path towards an overall reduction in pesticide use.

Also speaking, the Alliance for Action on Pesticide in Nigeria (AAPN), Prof Simon Irtwange, said Nigeria needs stricter pesticide regulations, in particular, we need to end the import of pesticide that have been banned in regions with high safety standards. These products have left Nigerian farmers vulnerable to acute and chronic health effects and damage fertile soil as they accumulate.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

