Heirs Insurance promotes staff wellness

In commemoration of the Workers’ Day, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) has offered a wellness package for its staff, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, has said.

In a statement, Nwakuche said the Day presented an opportunity to celebrate the dedication of workers across the world.

She said: “In a notice, the company appreciated staff for their dedication to customer satisfaction and business growth. We understand their hard work comes with great sacrifices and we appreciate every one of them.

We will continue to prioritise their psychological and physical being as they are important to us,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

