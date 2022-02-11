Heirs Life introduces annuity campaign, promises retirees pension for Life

Specialist digital life insurance company, Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) has rolled out an awareness campaign for its pension-regulated Annuity Plan, promising retirees a steady income for as long as they live. The premise of the plan is for people to retire without financial worries as the plan pays policyholders a guaranteed pension for life.

Last year, Lagos State Government announced Heirs Life as one of the few life insurance companies providing Annuity plan to its pensioners, demonstrating the government’s confidence in the company which only launched last year. Since then, the company has partnered with several organisations to provide the Annuity plan to their employees.

According to the Managing Director, Niyi Onifade, these partnerships are testament to the confidence regulators and other partners have in the company’s capacity to fulfil its promises and its consistent delivery of service excellence.

Speaking on the campaign, the Chief Marketing Officer, Ifesinachi Okpagu, identified awareness as an important step to get more retirees signed onto this beneficial plan. “Everyone needs to understand the options open to them as they build their retirement plan. Hence, our campaign “The Fun Begins at Retirement” addresses the option of planning a wholesome retirement with the benefit of the Heirs Annuity Plan,” she said.