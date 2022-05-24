Heirs Oil restates commitment to global ESG best practices, doubles production capacity of OML 17 in 12 months

Heirs Oil & Gas, Africa’s integrated energy company has reaffirmed its commitment to both national and global environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) best practices.

The statement comes as the company prepares to celebrate its upcoming operational 1-year anniversary.

This is, just as the company also pledged to eliminate routine flares from its OML 17 by 2025, in compliance with the federal government’s flare reduction/elimination goal and global greenhouse gas reduction initiatives.

The CEO, Heirs Oil & Gas, Osa Igiehon, highlighted the steps being taken by the organisation to ensure it matches words with action.

“Decades of underinvestment in the asset cannot be corrected in a few months, since taking over the asset, we have been working arduously on this objective with the execution of flare reduction projects such as follows: AGG (Associated Gas Gathering) compressor uptime improvement, Facility upgrades, provision of gas gathering solutions and Facility off-gas utilisation initiatives,” he stated.

“In line with the set objectives, since the acquisition, HHOG have more than doubled the gas production capacity of OML-17 from 50 to 120 mmscfd within the short period we have operated this asset.

“All this gas goes into the eastern Nigeria domestic gas market to enhance power generation and create the much-needed feedstock for gas-based industries, sustaining & creating jobs and improving lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

