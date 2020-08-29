Helicopter crash: Only survivor is dead

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has revealed that the only survivor in the helicopter that crashed at Opebi, Lagos, on Friday, has died.

LASEMA spokesman, Nosa Okunbor, who confirmed the latest development said the survivor died hours after the ill-fated incident.

The Bell Helicopter 206B3 belonging to Quorum Aviation Ltd, crashed at midday Friday leaving two of the crew members dead at the spot.

According to LASEMA, the helicopter crash had an impact on all the three men in the helicopter.

Two bodies were recovered at the accident scene and taken to the mortuary, with the third victim resuscitated and taken to LASUTH for further treatment.

Also, LASEMA has confirmed that the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) retrieved the black box of the helicopter for more investigations.

The wreck of the aircraft was recovered from the scene in all earlier operation by the agency and other agencies such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency, Accident Investigation Bureau and the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC).