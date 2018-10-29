Helicopter crash: Panel recovers black box around Leicester

The Air Accident Investigation Branch [AAIB] on Monday confirmed they have found the black box recorder of the crashed helicopter owned by Leicester owner.

According to Daily Mail, the black box will be forensically examining the wreckage and crash site before moving it to Farnborough, Hampshire, by Friday.

Srivaddhanaprabha’s wife Aimon and his heir Aiyawatt, who regularly flew with dead chairman of the club, were also among the mourners who travelled to the Midlands from Thailand to lay a wreath outside the King Power Stadium.

Mother and son were in tears as they stood surrounded by the flowers, football shirts and scarves left by thousands of supporters at a growing shrine for the duty free mogul who died 48 hours ago.

Both cried as they laid a giant wreath before praying in front of a portrait of their perished father before the Leicester City first team arrived. It is believed there will be a private prayer service with family and friends inside the stadium.

Schmeichel, the Leicester City goalkeeper who was seen in tears outside the stadium in the midst of the tragedy on Saturday night, wrote a deeply moving open letter in which he praised Srivaddhanaprabha’s passion, generosity, and hard work.

‘I am so totally devastated and heartbroken,’ Schmeichel posted. ‘I cannot believe what I saw. It just doesn’t seem real!

‘It is difficult to put into words how much you have meant to this football club and to the city of Leicester. You cared so deeply for the entire community. Your endless contribution to Leicester’s hospitals and charities will never be forgotten.

‘Never have I ever come across a man like you. You touched everyone. You changed football. Forever! You gave hope to everyone that the impossible was possible.

‘When you signed me back in 2011 you said to me we would be in the Champions League within six years and we would do great things. You inspired me and I believed in you. You literally made my dreams come true.

‘It breaks my heart to know I will never see you in the dressing room when I came in early from my warm-up and have a chat about everything and nothing. That you won’t be there having fun and laughing with the boys and seeing your infectious smile and enthusiasm that rubbed off on everyone you came into contact with.

‘We now have a responsibility as a club, as players, and fans to honour you. From knowing you we do this by being the family you created. By sticking together and supporting those closest to you through this horrendous time.’

