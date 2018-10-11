Help us, NERC

Do we still wonder why British Prime Minister Theresa May recently declared that Nigeria has the highest number of poor people? I run a law office in Ikota Shopping Complex, VGC, Lekki and despite paying my electricity bills, the managers of the complex decided to cut us off power supply when we complained about the unjustifiable and constant exorbitant electricity bills.

We have written them three times to complain and ask for justification of such exorbitant bills (whilst we are still the ones providing alternative power supply for ourselves via generators and inverters), they flagrantly told us they owed us no explanation, called our bluff and told us there was nothing we could do about it.

In May, for example, I received a bill of N28,000.00 for a 40sqm office with one AC , three computers, two fans and a printer.

My latest electricity bill reads a whopping N39,000! I need to point out that we had no power supply for 20 days during this period.

My neighbour who runs a salon has had to disconnect himself because according to him, the estate managers through their electricity bills are nibbling at and thus eroding his profit.

Many small businesses are packing up as a result of this unjust estimated billing.

Please come to our rescue!! Small businesses need to be encouraged for the economy to develop.

I have written a petition to NERC and I can only hope that they will act swiftly in alleviating the plight of the oppressed small business owners in the complex.

Olamide Adeleye, Ikota Shopping Complex, VGC, Lekki, Lagos State, [email protected], +23480296629

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.