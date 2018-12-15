Helpline boss honoured for humanitarian service

Founder, Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja, Dr Jummai Ahmadu,

has been honoured with the Igala Woman of Substance Merit Award for

her humanitarian services.

The award was conferred on her alongside 13 other women of Igala

extraction who have also distinguished themselves in their fields of

endeavour.

In his address, Chairman/CEO, Who’s Who in Igala land, organisers of

the award, Chief Hilary Amodu, said the award “is to celebrate the

contributions of women to development by recognising women who have

excelled in their fields of endeavour and contributed to the

development of Igala land.”

According to him, the recognition is to spur socio-cultural growth and

development in science, education and social infrastructure with its

most prominent indigenes leading as example.

On his part, the Guest Speaker, Chief Inuwa Iyodo, said “a typical

Igala woman grows up within the Igala environment and expects to be

assessed, first, based on Igala standards before others.”

Iyodo, the General Manager, Finance, PenCom, said “the average Igala

woman is honest, prudent, loving and caring,” and that no woman would

be called a woman of substance if she had not sacrificed her

substance.

“They Igala women are wired to sacrifice, while others may learn to

sacrifice they are wired to sacrifice, which is reflected in the

native wisdom of the people.

“Igala culture expects her to protect her children, spend her money,

which is in short supply, on the family and it is uncommon to see an

Igala woman talking about how much she spends on her family because

it’s an unending engagement,” he said.

Responding, Jummai dedicated the award to all vulnerable women and

children, adding that the recognition would spur her to do more.

