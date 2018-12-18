Helpline Foundation provides health insurance for 500 widows

No fewer than 500 widows from the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will benefit from Helpline Foundation for the Needy insurance scheme.

The insurance scheme, launched weekend, is a partnership with the FCT Health Insurance Scheme, FHIS.

President of the Foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, who made this disclosure in Abuja during the 18th Edition/End of the Year Out-Reach Programme for over 400 widows and orphans, also stressed that the insurance scheme will be through the informal sector.

Ahmadu used the occasion to reveal that the foundation will pay the initial capital for the insurance scheme, just as she stressed the importance of giving and sharing to the needy during the Christmas season.

“This year’s reach-out programme of Helpline Foundation for the Needy is unique and special. It is unique in the sense that it is not just the annual giving out of assorted food items to widows and the less privileged in the society, but it is an occasion to officially launch our health insurance scheme for widows.

“We recently got an approval from the FCT Health Insurance Scheme to use the informal sector to register about 500 widows as beneficiaries of the scheme in the first phase. To us, this is very significant because we know health is wealth.

“Secondly, we will continue without annual doling out of food items aimed at putting smiles on their faces during this Christmas period. We felt that nothing is too small to assist those who are in need. For that reason, we have gathered over 400 widows from different area councils to benefit from this year’s fiesta”.

In his remarks, Director of FCT Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Mohammed Danfulani, commended the Foundation for taking the initiative to key into the health insurance scheme.

He told journalists at the occasion that the federal government has set aside one per cent of Consolidated Funds for health insurance scheme for different groups to benefit irrespective of economic status.

Mother of the Day and Focal Person, FCT Social Safety Network, Mrs. Irene Elegbede, charged the widows to be economically viable with the free interest loan granted to them.

