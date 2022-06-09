Hembe emerges Benue LP guber candidate  

House of Representatives member for Konshisha/ Vandeikya federal constituency, Heman Iorwase Hembe, Thursday, emerged as the Benue state governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP).

In the primary election that took place at Eunice Resort Conference Hall, Makurdi, the Benue state capital, Hembe polled a total of one hundred and three votes while his opponent, Ben Akaakar got four votes.

Announcing the result, the returning officer, Eragbe Anslem, said a total of 109 delegates were accredited to participate in the election. He said, two votes were declared invalid while a total of 107 votes were valid.

In his acceptance speech, the governorship candidate of the party Hembe, said he was proud to have participated in the process noting that as the flag-bearer, he will not disappoint the party.

He promised to build a strong Labour Party in Benue which will wrestle power from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

“I thank God for the opportunity to be candidate on the platform of the party,” he said.

