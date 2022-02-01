Herders kill commissioner’s brother in Benue









Armed Fulani herdsmen Monday attacked and killed Mr Christopher Inalegwu, elder brother to the Benue state Commissioner for Information and Culture.





The incident, Blueprint learnt, happened around 3 pm on Monday, when Mr. Inalegwu was in his farm at Akwu, in Okokolo Ward Agatu local government area of the state.





Speaking with journalists in Makurdi, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Michael Inalegwu said his brother was attacked by the heavily armed herdsmen in his farm.





He said the herdsmen came from Nasarawa through Gwer West to Agatu to carry out the attack.





“When the herdsmen were coming my brother who was on his farm saw them and started running and shouting to alert the villagers but they shot him.





“When I was informed of the incident I immediately called the soldiers but before they got to the place they had already left.





“He was taken to Otukpo General Hospital but he gave up the ghost on arrival.





“He is about 65 years and is my only surviving brother now.





“This is what the herdsmen are doing to my people but time will come when we will secure our land; we cannot be intimidated out of our farm by people who come to kill our people,” he added.