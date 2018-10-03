Herdsmen attack: Missing Unijos student found

A student of the University of Jos, Ashoms Galadima, who was declared missing following attacks by suspected herdsmen in the institution has been found. The 100-level pharmacy student was declared missing on Monday after an attack by suspected herdsmen in a school hostel, lead to the death of a student. Two others were injured in the attack. Public Relations Officer of the university, Abdullahi Abdullahi, who made this known in a press statement, said the missing student was found in the custody of a security team, popularly Known as Operation Safe Haven (OPSH). “A 100 Level Psychology Student of the University, Ashoms Galadima, whose whereabouts were earlier said to be unknown, has been found in the custody of personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) Operation Safe Haven. Ashoms Galadima was found in good health and has been reunited with members of his family. “University authority has assured that all measures have been taken to safeguard the lives and property of members of the university community, especially staff and students. Towards this end, security has been beefed up at the various campuses and students hostels to forestall any breach. “The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the State Police Commissioner, Undie Adie, also approved, in addition to other security agencies, the deployment of a detachment of mobile policemen to provide security cover to the university until calm is fully restored. “President of the Students Union Government (SUG) in the university, Fwangshak Pantu, has been provided with the mobile phone number of the team leader of the policemen stationed at the hostels for ease of communication. “We call on all parents and guardians whose wards are residing within the university premises to keep their minds at rest as the students’ security will not be compromised for any reason,” the statement added. The official appealed to members of the public to be wary of false information and confirm all information about the university from its website www. unijos.edu.ng, the Campus Radio Station, UJ FM 96.1, and other authentic sources.

