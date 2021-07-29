Herdsmen invade farmland, hold farmers hostage in Delta community

There was tension in Obiaruku community in Ukwuani local government area of Delta state as Fulani herdsmen allegedly chased farmers out of their farmlands and held some hostage in the bush.

It was gathered that the herdsmen invaded the community and seized some farmer in their farmland last week Saturday. The development has left the community in a state of confusion.

It was learnt that some farmers who received the dastardly act made an emergency U turn from their farms to avoid being victims.

It was also gathered that vigilantes and youth have mobilised to the bushes on rescue mission, while indigenes and residents call on the relevant authorities to intervene urgently to avoid killings.

Mr Uti said farmers have since refused to return to the farm since last Saturday when the incidence occurred.

He said, “I don’t know about the hostage, I don’t know of that, so I can’t speak on it, but I know that Fulani herdsmen have driven Obiaruku people from their farms and put their cows in the farmland and eat up their cassava and their crops.

“That one I can ascertain, people are no longer going to their farms. One of the women that own farmland whose crops have been destroyed said she is no longer going to farm to harvest cassava and other farm produce.

“About the hostage, I am not aware of that. The chairman was in Asaba to talk to the CP about the matter. The chairman said he is consulting with security operatives to know what to do to tackle the menace.”