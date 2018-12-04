Herdsmen kidnap oil coy staff in Delta

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have abducted Mr. Prince Ogbu, senior staff of an oil company operating in Okpai, Ndokwa East local government area, delta state.

It was gathered that Mr. Ogbu was kidnapped at the amorji junction of the Ughelli-Asaba expressway, Ndokwa West local government area of the state on Sunday.

According to a source, ” Ogbu was driving in his vehicle on his way from a journey when he was intercepted by the armed herdsmen who he said shot at random into the air.

“They dragged him out of the car and escaped with him into the bush before he could get help from the police who were alerted on the development.”

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka while confirming the story said “Our men are combing the bushes to ensure that the kidnap victim is rescued unhurt.

“Our team is working relentlessly to ensure that the hoodlums are brought to book.”

