Heritage Bank CEO wins Banker of the year SMEs & agric 2021 award

Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria most innovative service provider has been adjudged Banker of the Year 2021 under SMEs and Agric category, which was awarded to the MD/CEO of the Bank, Ifie Sekibo.

The bank won the prestigious award at the New Telegraph 2021 Awards in recognition of its leadership position in delivering sterling development and growth of the Agricultural sector and the Small and Medium Enterprises.

Presenting the award to Sekibo, earlier in a letter to congratulate him for his nomination as the Banker of the Year (SMEs & Agric) of the year 2021, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Ayodele Aminu explained, “after a thorough scrutiny of Heritage Bank’s laudable support for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), as well the country’s agricultural sector, in the last one year by our Panel of Judges and Editors, we at the New Telegraph 2021 are pleased to award Heritage Bank, Banker of the Year (SMEs & Agric).”

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank’s CEO, the Executive Director, Jude Monye stated that the Bank was honoured and motivated to do more for the sustainability and growth of the Agric and SME sectors following the award received from New Telegraph newspaper.

“We are highly honoured to receive the award as the Banker of the Year (SMEs & Agric) from the Board and Management of New Telegraph Newspaper. This validates the hard work and success story of the bank to create, preserve and transfer wealth across generations, as amongst other sectors of the economy, we have continued to ensure our efforts to support the Agric and SMEs sector in Nigeria counts.

“This is a result that will continue to motivate us to deepen our supports to Agric, SMEs sector and the economy at large for sustainable growth,” he assured.

Sekibo vowed that in line with its core mandate to create and transfer generational wealth, the bank would continue to make farming profitable to stakeholders and attractive to the youth, as Heritage Bank had taken the front seat in financing critical agricultural projects in several states in the country, especially in Oyo, Kaduna and Zamfara and recently in Plateau Jos.