Heritage Bank, LFC partner on employment prospect among youth

In light of the growing unemployment rate in Nigeria, Heritage Bank Plc has partnered Living Faith Church (LFC) Worldwide through its Youth arm at the 17 th Annual International Youth Alive Convention to help prepare and empower millions of young Nigerians with the aim of boosting their employment prospects.

Incidentally, no fewer than 40million of unemployed people in the country are youths, which happens to be 66 per cent of Nigeria’s working population, according to the National Bureau Statistics (NBS).

As an institution at the forefront of empowering youths, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo said there was need to help prepare the millions of young Nigerians for the transition to work and engaged citizenship, by connecting both post-secondary and university graduates into understanding career opportunities and getting prepared for employment and entrepreneurship.

He also emphasized and canvassed for effective and increased investment in young people as a key pathway to jobs in today’s changing world of work.

The MD of Heritage Bank, who was represented by Adesoji Ogunsanya, Head, Talent Resourcing, human Capital Management, whilst giving career talks on “Getting a Job Immediately after School,” hinted on apt CV writing tips, how to prepare for interviews, personal effectiveness and, career and personal fulfilment.

Admonishing the Winners’ Youth Ministry, Sekibo also advised them to take care of themselves spiritually, emotionally and physically, whilst noting that self-management was also required for optimal productivity.

According to him, it is quite appropriate to also carry out a SWOT Analysis on yourself, leverage on the areas of strength and opportunities, build competency in the area of weakness and threat.