Heritage Bank, next titan to sustain entrepreneurship support with N15m

In a bid to ensure that entrepreneurial goals of the Nigerian youths are achieved, Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria’s most innovative service banking provider, in collaboration with The Next Titan is set to further invest N15million on viable Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Tagged “Uncaged,” The Next Titan season-8 is Nigeria’s foremost Business Reality TV Show where contestants compete by carrying out weekly business tasks and challenges around the city of Lagos for 10 weeks on television, and with weekly evictions in the boardroom by the judges. During the event Premier yesterday, of the over 20, 000 participants who applied 18 contestants emerged of the 75 individuals who made it through auditions from six major cities in Nigeria which are Abuja, Kano, PH, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos after the Boot Camp.

Ag. Group Head, Corporate Communications, Ozena Utulu, in a statement Wednesday said at the end, amongst the contestants the brightest and most talented young Nigerian who possesses entrepreneurial acumen after grooming through rigorous tasks, boardroom processes, and mentorship will cart away with the grand prize of N15million, while the top 1000 contestants with good business ideas, and those whose businesses are already registered, will receive N3 million in funding.

Speaking at the Next Titan Premier in Lagos, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, stated that the financial institution has continued to make seamless efforts to demonstrate its commitment towards developing and positioning youths to create jobs for themselves and others, as contributors to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The Divisional Head, Product Management & Inclusive Banking, Dike Dimiri, who represented Sekibo stated that Heritage Bank was committed to promoting Nigeria’s foremost Business Reality TV Show, Next Titan for its sustenance to create opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Earlier whilst addressing the 75 contestants during the Boot Camp, Ozena Utulu, Ag. Group Head, Corporate Communications of Heritage Bank, emphasized the need for the entrepreneurs to be service oriented, able to evolve, be innovative and social media savvy.

Related

No tags for this post.