Heritage Bank rolls out Acada Portal Solution, Alumni Banking service

In its bid at deepening the educational sector in the country, Heritage Bank Plc, has rolled out robust products, known as Acada School Portal Solution with the aim of adding value to the different levels in the educational sector.

The bank also announced the unveiling of the Alumni Banking Service, adding that both services are internet-based solutions that are seamlessly integrated with the school’s portal and Alumni platforms that benefit the different stakeholders and complement efforts in attaining the best global practices in school management.

Acada is a suite enterprise web application designed on the portal platform to add value to the administrations and operations of primary and secondary schools in a variety of ways. It makes it easier for students (prospective, current, and alumni) alongside their guardians and teachers to interact with the school without the need for physical presence.

In the same vein, the Alumni Banking service is an educational provision by Heritage Bank that seeks to utilize a track, engage, endow and invest model to help secondary and tertiary educational institutions create modern alumni systems that contribute to their financial stability just like great alumni do in the best global schools.

Speaking at the Alumni Banking community meeting held in Port Harcourt recently, Dike Dimiri, Divisional Head, Product Management and Inclusive Banking, Heritage Bank, stated, “the product is built on tapping into the power of networking to help schools build secure social and financial futures with the belief that a school’s current and past students are its greatest asset.”

He stated that the alumni product by Heritage Bank is a module in a more cohesive structure to help the participants initiate, expand and maintain an alumni portal for current and past students. Specifically, he cited the purpose of these services; the Alumni Banking by Heritage Bank offers two services on the platform, which are the Community and the Marketplace.