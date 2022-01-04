HFN releases programme of activities for year 2022

The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) have released its programme of activities for the year 2022.

Secretary General of the federation, Alhaji Maigidansanma Mohammed, who released the list, said the programmes for the year will enable HFN to adequately plan for its activities in the course of the year.

The activities, which majorly centers on the national teams and domestic programmes, begins with the National Division One League, the 2021 edition, which is to hold in February.

The winners of the Division One League will qualify for the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 and its first phase will hold in Abuja in May 2022 while the second phase would hold in October in Lagos.

Then the 2022 edition of the National Division One League will hold around November on a date to be decided. Teams will qualify for the top tier premier League in 2023.

The winners of the 2021 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League will participate in the 38th Africa Clubs Championship for the Winners’ Cup in April.

Other domestic activities are the National Under 18/21 Championship which is to hold in March; the National U-12/U-15 Handball Championship which should hold around July/August 2022; the 7th National Youth Games which hold in September in Kano; the 21st National Sports Festival which will hold from November 2nd to 15th, 2022 and the National Handball Open Championship which should hold in December amongst several others.

For the National Team activities, the under age national women’s teams (the National Under 18 and the under 21 Handball Women teams) will prepare actively for the 28th Women’s Juniors Africa Nations Championship which will hold from the 19th to the 26th of February 2022 and and the 17th Women’s Youth Africa Nations Championship which will hold from the February 27th to March 6th, 2022.

Both Championships will hold in Conakry, Guinea.

The under age national men teams (the National Under 18 and 21 Men teams) will not be left out as they also will prepare ahead of the 29th Men’s Juniors Africa Nations Championship which will hold from the 20th to 29th of August while the 18th Men’s Youth Africa Nations Championship will hold from August 30th to September 6th, 2022.

The two Championship will hold in Rwanda.

