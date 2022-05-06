High cost: All airlines in Nigeria to shut down operations Monday  

By Monday May 9, no Nigerian airline offering scheduled flight operations will be able to fly, the umbrella body of operators, the Airline Operators of Nigeria, warned Friday night in a statement.



The AON attributed its decision to the astronomical increase in the price of aviation fuel otherwise known as JetA1 from N190 per litre to the present N700 for the same quantity.



The electronic document read in part, “It is with a great sense of responsibility and patriotism that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have carried on deploying and subsidising their services to our highly esteemed Nigerian flying public in the last four months despite the steady and astronomical hike in the price of JetA1 and other operating costs.”



It stated that, “Overtime, aviation fuel price (JetA1) has risen from N190 per litre to N700 currently. No airline in the world can absorb this kind of sudden shock from such an astronomical rise over a short period. While aviation fuel worldwide is said to cost about 40% of an airline’s operating cost globally; the present hike has shut up Nigeria’s operating cost to about

95%.”



“In the face of this, airlines have engaged the federal government, the National Assembly, NNPC and oil marketers with the view of bringing the cost of JetA1 down which has currently made the unit cost per seat for a one hour flight in Nigeria today to an average of N120, 000. The latter cannot be fully passed to passengers who are already experiencing a lot of difficulties.”



It added: “While AON appreciates the efforts of the current government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure air transport in Nigeria grows, unfortunately, the cost of aviation fuel has continued to rise unabated thereby creating huge pressure on the sustainability of operations and financial viability of the airlines. This is unsustainable and the airlines can no longer absorb the pressure.



“To this end, therefore, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) hereby wishes to regrettably inform the general public that member airlines will discontinue operations nationwide with effect from Monday, May 9, 2022, until further notice.”



The statement, signed by the President of AON, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa, and eight other operators, was addressed to the director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Musa Nuhu, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.



“AON uses this medium to humbly state that we regret any inconveniences this very difficult decision might cause and appeal to travellers to kindly reconsider their travel itinerary and make alternative arrangements.”

