High rate of ritual killings, organ harvesting, others worry NAWOJ



The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has raised the alarm over the high rate of ritual killings and harvesting of body parts, among other vices in various states of the federation.

NAWOJ in a communique issued at the end of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held between January 26 and 28, 2022, in Katsina state, tasked government at all levels and the security agencies to tackle the menace.

NAWOJ, in the communique signed by the National Secretary, Helen Udofa, also called on government and other stakeholders to ensure safe space for learning at all institutions, bearing in mind the recent cases of Sylvester Oromoni in Lagos and Hanifa Abubakar in Kano, among others.

“The NEC observed with dismay the rise in cases of drug abuse and thuggery among the youth and emphasised the need to prioritise youth empowerment and sensitisation at various levels to stop the menace.

“As year 2023 approaches, the NEC made a case for more women participation in the forthcoming general elections in the country. It encouraged those eligible to ensure they register to exercise their civic responsibility.

“The NEC noted the high cost of living in the country and advised the government to implement measures for price control, while providing an enabling environment for small and medium entrepreneurs.

“It called on relevant authorities to regulate the operations of orphanages, nationwide, to check trafficking in persons,” the communique read in part.

According to Udofa, the NAWOJ President, Comrade Ladi Bala, in her remarks lauded the efforts of Katsina state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, in addressing security issues, infrastructural development, and women empowerment.

She ssid Bala restated the commitment of NAWOJ to the fight against Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV), and expressed the Association’s intent to embark on research to document cases of violence against women and children in the country.

On her part, while declaring open the NEC meeting, the Wife of Katsina state Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Bello Masari, called on everyone to join in the fight against drug abuse which, she noted had resulted in vices such as kidnapping and other negative tendencies.