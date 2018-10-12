Highest bidder won PDP presidential primary – Shekarau

Former Kano state governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has said last weekend’s Peoples Democratic Party presidential primary in Port Harcourt was won by the highest bidder among the aspirants, from information available to him.

Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won the PDP primary election.

Shekarau, who congratulated Atiku for emerging as PDP presidential candidate, said the ruling ‘‘All Progressives Congress is not going to have sleepless nights over the emergence of the former vice president.’’ Speaking during an interaction with a non-governmental organisation, Sadaunan Kano Vanguard in Kaduna, Shekarau said politics is about marketing and every party must market its candidate within the next three to four months to sway masses’ attention and votes to them.

The ex-education minister said he is among the people to market President Muhammadu Buhar to majority of the voters, adding that injustice and lack of fairness are the problems confronting the country.

The former governor, who is now Kano West APC senatorial candidate for the 2019 general elections, added that change that Nigerians yearned for must start with them, saying: ‘‘We cannot all be doing things in the old ways and expect new results, it is time to tell the next person of what is good and better for the country.

“Some people left APC because their personal ambitions are not met but that should not be the case, the interest of those we claimed to be representing should come before ours.

“When such people met us in PDP we sensed that they were not there because of the betterment of the people and as people with conscience, some of us defected back to APC.

“Nigerians should choose between those with their interest at heart and those who are there for their personal gains,” he said

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.