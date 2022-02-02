Hijab: Court adjourns Ibadan student’s case against principal to March 11

An Oyo state High Court, sitting in Ibadan Wednesday adjourned the cases involving some female Muslim students of International School, Ibadan, University of Ibadan (ISI-UI), and the school principal, Mrs. Phebean Olowe and the University of Ibadan till March 11, 2022.

At the resumed hearing of the cases, Justice Ladiran Akintola, after listening to the arguments by both Barrister Hassan Fajimite and counsel to the defendants, Barrister Ejelonu M.S. adjourned the case till March 11th for further mentioning.

Justice Akintola stated that he adjourned the case in order to allow the parties involved file their applications supported by their evidences.

The judge added that all the cases which involved alleged violation of the rights of the students at the ISI-UI over the usage of hijab in the school have been adjourned till March 11th.

Counsel to the applicants and the defendants in their response expressed their satisfaction with the submission of the judge to adjourn the case.