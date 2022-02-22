Hijab crisis: Group calls for end to hostility between Christians, Muslims





A leading Pro Democracy group, Kwara Must Change Tusday called on adherents of Christian and Muslims religion to give peace a chance and cooperate with the state government in its efforts to resolve lingering controversy over wearing of hijab (veil) by muslim school -girls.

The group admonished adherents of both faith to desist from antagonism and mutual suspicion that could lead to violence and meaningless lost of lives and properties over issue of hijab.

It also said that, both parties should understand that the law of the federal republic of Nigeria is above any religious bias and government must be allowed to manage current disagreement in the interest of peace and unity.

In a statement by its Convener Mr Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group stated that, both Christians and Muslims have their prejudices and excesses, which often becloud our sense of judgement, especially on religious differences.

He advised adherents of both parties to always direct their complain or observation to the government in a civilized manner, through proper communication, instead of attacking each other in public space through inflammatory statements that could instigate the public.

Hamzat also added that,” Islam and Christianity are not the only religions in the world, there are over 4000 religions and none has enjoyed as much previleges as Islam and Christianity and both religion should not take such opportunity for granted.”

He maintained that, as people of faith, we know that the continuous crisis, often orcastrated by adherent of both faith under the guise of rights, may eventually lead to a situation, where adherents to other faiths may call for an end to the previleges Islam and Christianity often enjoy, which maybe legal and fair.

“Muslims and Christians should therefore count ourselves previlaged and silently enjoy our previlages, instead of constantly heating up the polity in quest for greater privileges.

“Kwara must Change therefore calle on government to come up with a permanent solution to the ongoing dispute inline with laid down rules and regulations,” he said.