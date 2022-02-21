Hijab crisis: Kwara muslims demand N113m compensation for late victim’s family



Kwara Muslim youths Monday asked the state government to pay N113, 388,000 as blood money (diyyah) as compensation for the alleged killing of Habeeb Idris during the hijab crisis in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of the state.

The youths rejected the N1m the state government offered the deceased’s family as compensation.

Addressing newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital, the chairman of Kwara Muslim Youths, Ustaz Abdurrazzaq Al- Amin also asked the state government to award adequate, reasonable and fair compensation to the 10 fatally injured Muslims during the Ijagbo hijab crisis.

He said the government should take fully responsibility for the hospital bills and incidental expenses of the injured Muslims during the Ijagbo crisis.

The Muslims youths chairman further demanded the followings: ” The government should avoid in its official and unofficial communications referring to the public schools as mission schools. This is very contemptuous of courts’ judgements/ orders. In the eyes of the law, there is nothing like missionary- owned schools in Kwara state.

“Official discipline/ sanctions of the authorities of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, who flagrantly refused to implement courts’ judgements and government circulars on the use of hijab and for paying superior loyalty to CAN instead of its employer; Kwara state government.

” That the contemplated reopening of shut Oyun Baptist High School,, Ijagbo, to host the forthcoming Baptist convention/ conference should be stopped as that insensitive action of Kwara state government would amount to dancing on the grave of our late Habeeb Idris.”

As a solution to the lingering crisis, the leader of the Muslim youths demanded for: “Full implementation of the judgements of the Kwar State High Court and Court of Appeal as well as the consequential circular issued by the state government on the ownership of the schools in general and the unhindered use of hijab in all government owned- schools in particular.”