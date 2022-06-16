Hijab crisis: Kwara Muslims demand prosecution of materminds of Ijagbo killing



Kwara State Muslim stakeholders in Offa/Oyun Thursday called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the recent violence that erupted in Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of kwara state.

Blueprint recalls that violence had erupted on February 3, 2022, in the school on the use of hijab by female students leading ro the killing of one Habeeb Idris while 10 others reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

Addressing newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital, the members of the Offa/Oyun Muslim stakeholders asked the state government to ensure that the perpetrators of the killing and maiming are arrested and prosecuted.

Led by Mohammed Nurudeen, the Muslim stakeholders asked the government to release the white paper of the panel of enquiry set up on the crisis.

While acknowledging the efforts of the state government at enduring that peace prevails in schools, the stakeholders lamented that since the reopening of the school by the state government about two weeks ago, “the agents of the Church in the school had continued to threaten Muslim schoolgirls who wore their hijab in the school.

“We hereby call on the Kwara state government, as the employer of those members of staff, to call them to order so as to avert another unnecessary crisis and breakdown of laws and order.

“The government should adequately compensate the family of Habeeb Idris and settle all the medical and other expenses of other injured victims.

“Government and its agencies on education should warn and monitor the staff of the affected schools from intimidating our schoolgirls that wear hijab.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

