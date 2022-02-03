Hijab: Kwara govt shutsdown Baptist secondary school as Muslims, Christian parents clashed

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab, Ilorin

The Kwara state government Thursday closed down indefinitely the government- owned Oyun Batptist secondary school, Ijagbo following break down of law and order in the school.

There have been lingering controversy over the wearing of hijab by muslim schoolgirls which the state government said is optional but is being opposed by the christian parents.

The situation reportedly degenerated yesterday when parents of the students of the two faiths ;those agitating for wearing of hijab and those opposing it, clashed at the school.

The situation, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, led to violent acts where dangerous weapons were freely used.

The state government in a statement by state commissioner for Education and human capital development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu condemned the development.

Modibbo Kawu said the goverment will not tolerate any act of discrimination against children on religious grounds saying that the school will remain closed until the matter is resolved.

The statement reads, “The Kwara state government totally condemns the resort to violence in the government-owned Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo, on Thursday. This is totally unacceptable.

“The Kwara state government unreservedly condemns the flagrant act of discrimination against anyone, especially children, on religious grounds. Such discrimination will not be tolerated in any public-owned institution in the state.

“While the government and the security agencies continue to work with leaders on all sides, it hereby directs the immediate shutdown of the school pending resolution of the issue.

“The government commends the security agencies for their prompt action that has restored calm in the area. The government calls on them to investigate and bring to book anyone linked to the violence as a deterrence to others.

“The government appeals for calm as violence brings nothing good”.

And in a swift reaction, the state police command said it had deployed it special tactical team units and conventional police men who have restored normalcy in the area.

The statement reads, “the Kwara state Police command wishes to inform the general public, especially, citizens and residents of Ijagbo community and its environs, that, the command’s Tactical units and conventional police men deployed to Ijagbo have successfully restored peace and are also on ground to ensure that no further break down of law and order is allowed.

“The above action is sequel to the crisis related to the wearing of Hijab in schools which matter has been in contention between the Christian and Muslim faithful in Kwara state. Of current concern was the break down of law and other between Ijagbo community and protesting Muslim parents, where dangerous weapons were freely used.

“However, Kwara state government delegation is already in Ijagbo to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

“The commissioner of police, Kwara state, CP Tuesday Assayomo has appealed to the warring parties to embrace peace and shun any act that could jeopardize the current peace in the area, as the police have been directed to arrest any one found in any way truncating the hard earned peace in Kwara State, as such persons would be made to face the full wrath of the law, please.”