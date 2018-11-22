Hijab: Muslims threaten contempt charge against erring schools 

Osun state Muslim Community has threatened to institute contempt process against whoever prevent female Muslim students from wearing hijab in any of the public schools in the state.

The Muslim community in conjunction with Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN, frowned at alleged prevention of Muslim students in C.A.C Araromi government Middle School, Osogbo, from using their hijab.

In a statement signed by the Ameer/Zonal Coordinator MSSN Zone B, Barr Qaasim Odedeji, the Muslim students called on the state government of Osun to investigate the matter and bring the “violators of law” to justice.

Odedeji submitted that the society has begun investigation into the matter and would soon take appropriate step if the government fail to call the authority of the school to order.

It alleged that the society has reliably gathered that the authority of the C.A.C Araromi government middle school have turned the assembly ground to crusade where Muslims were forced to partake in Christian songs and dance, an action that is against Islamic doctrine.

“In view of the the infringement of the fundamental right of the female Muslim Students to wear Hijab on their school uniform, the Osun State Muslim Community in conjunction with the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria filed the suit against the government and the school administrators.

“The case went in favour of the Muslims and the government complied with the court judgment by issuing a new government policy which allows the use of Hijab in all public schools in Osun State.

“It will then amount to contempt of court and disobedience to the constituted authority for any principal or headteachers of any public school to intimidate or do anything to deny any Muslim female student the use of Hijab.

“We therefore call on the state government to investigate the allegation of denial of female Muslim Students the use of Hijab in some schools such as C.A.C Middle School, Araromi, Osogbo,” it added.

Meanwhile, the state government has denied directing any public school to deny female Muslim students from using hijab in any of the government schools.

Reacting through a text message, the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Waseeu Omotunde-Young, said “The Policy guidelines issued to all Basic education schools in Osun recognises the right of every child who desires to wear hijab to so do.

“Any school or teacher who denies the pupils with blanket ban is violating the rights of the pupils.

“We’ve have called one of the principals and she said they didn’t stop any student from wearing hijab,” the Commissioner stated.

The students of the school who pleaded anonymity said they dare not use hijab in the school. They said the school authority has warned them to remove it from the gate before entering the school compound.

“Our colleagues in the school behind us, C.A.C Gbodofon Government Middle School are using it. They will beat us here if we dare use it.

