Hijab now allowed in all Kwara public schools – Official 

The Kwara state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development Wednesday announced the reopening of the Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, from Friday June 3, 2022.

Similarly, the ministry restates government’s position that any Muslim schoolgirl who desires to wear the hijab is allowed to do so in all public schools, including in Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, which is owned by the state government and run with public resources.

This was contained in a statement issued by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun.

It directed all teachers and students to return to their classrooms while the government white paper committee continues to address pending issues related to the recent disturbance in public schools.

Adeosun said: “The ministry’s decision to reopen the school is one of the government’s multi-prong approaches to return normalcy to the school.

“All stakeholders in the area are urged to give peace a chance and to respect the law. The government will not hesitate to shut the school again, among other things, if anything threatens the safety of the little children.

“The ministry welcomes all our students back to school, and urges them to maximise their time in the classrooms, while relevant authorities also help them to fill any gap.”

